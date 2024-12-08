PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Scholarship: Benefits, Process, Eligibility Explained

PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan: The Ministry of Education has introduced a central sector initiative, PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (scholarship) for college and university students. The scholarship will be awarded based on scores secured in Class 12.

Each year, 82,000 new scholarships are awarded to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies at recognised colleges and universities. These scholarships also cover professional programmes such as engineering, medicine, and similar fields.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must rank in the top 20% (above the 80th percentile) of successful candidates in their respective Class 12 Board Examinations under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Additionally, they must be enrolled in regular degree courses; programmes offered through correspondence, distance learning, or diploma courses are not eligible.

The institution where the student is enrolled must be accredited by the appropriate regulatory bodies. Applicants cannot be beneficiaries of any other scholarship programmes, including state-sponsored scholarships, tuition fee waivers, or reimbursement schemes.

Students from families with a total annual income of up to Rs 4.5 lakh are eligible for the PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Scholarship. New applicants must submit an income certificate as part of the application process.

Scholarship Amount

As per the rates established for the financial year 2022-23, undergraduate students receive Rs 12,000 annually for the first three years of their program, while postgraduate students are awarded Rs 20,000 annually.

For professional programmes with a five-year duration or integrated courses, students receive Rs 20,000 annually in the fourth and fifth years. However, students in technical fields like BTech or BE receive Rs 12,000 annually for three years and Rs 20,000 for the fourth year. Scholarship rates are subject to change based on updates to the scheme.

Disbursement Process

Beneficiaries must have an individual bank account in their name. Scholarship funds are directly transferred to the recipients' savings accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online through the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in). Applicants are authenticated through DigiLocker, which automatically populates the necessary details.

The National Scholarship Portal outlines the process for application, verification, selection, and disbursement. A selection list is generated on the portal for the PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Scholarship.

Verification occurs at two levels: first, by the educational institution where the student is enrolled, and second, by the state's higher education department or a designated nodal agency responsible for processing applications, applicable for both new and renewal cases.