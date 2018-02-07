PM Narendra Modi To Address School Students, Answer Exam Related Questions

The interaction titled "Making Exams Fun: Chat With PM Modi" will address the importance to stay stress free during exams. PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about the programme and said that he was eager to interact with students and explain to them why it was important to stay happy during exams.
My young friends, I am eager to interact with you on the 16th of this month. I will talk about the need to appear for exams without stress and the importance of staying happy during exams. Thousands of students from all over India will join the programme via technology. pic.twitter.com/BV9SDAkQBy— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2018
Students can submit their exam related questions through the Narendra Modi app or on the Indian government website mygov.in or tweet directly using the hashtag '#examwarriors".
'Exam Warriors' is also the title of the book penned by Pm Narendra Modi dealing with aspects of exam stress and how to succeed in exams. The book is published by Penguin and was released on February 3, 2018 right on time for the upcoming board exams.
While the state board exams in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and board exams conducted by CISCE have already started, several other states would commence board exams by the mid-week February. The board exams for CBSE students will start in March 2018.
