In time with the board examination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address school students on issues related to exams. The interaction session will be organized on February 16, 2018 at Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.

Education | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2018 16:32 IST
PM Narendra Modi To Address School Students, Answer Exam Related Questions

Narendra Modi to address board exam students on February 16, 2018

New Delhi:  In time with the board examination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address school students on issues related to exams. The interaction session will be organized on February 16, 2018 at Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Lakhs of students from across the country will join the Prime Minister in the discussion through video conference. The chat will focus on exam related issues such as exam stress, success and failure in exam. 

The interaction titled "Making Exams Fun: Chat With PM Modi" will address the importance to stay stress free during exams. PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about the programme and said that he was eager to interact with students and explain to them why it was important to stay happy during exams. 
 
Students can submit their exam related questions through the Narendra Modi app or on the Indian government website mygov.in or tweet directly using the hashtag '#examwarriors".

'Exam Warriors' is also the title of the book penned by Pm Narendra Modi dealing with aspects of exam stress and how to succeed in exams. The book is published by Penguin and was released on February 3, 2018 right on time for the upcoming board exams. 

While the state board exams in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and board exams conducted by CISCE have already started, several other states would commence board exams by the mid-week February. The board exams for CBSE students will start in March 2018. 

Board exams can be a time of stress and anxiety for students and hence needs to be properly addressed. 'This is a first of its kind initiative by a serving Prime Minister,' said news agency PTI, earlier on 3 July 2017 when the book was first announced. 

