PM Modi To Unveil Rs. 62,000-Crore Initiatives For Students; Bihar Graduates To Receive Rs. 1,000 Monthly Allowance

PM Modi New Youth Schemes 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a series of youth-centric initiatives today at 11 am, collectively valued at over Rs. 62,000 crore, to boost education, skilling, and entrepreneurship across the country. A major highlight of the event will be the upgradation of more than 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme - a centrally sponsored programme with an investment of Rs. 60,000 crore.

The programme will also include the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, held in line with the Prime Minister's vision of empowering youth through skill development. During the ceremony, 46 All India Toppers from Industrial Training Institutes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be felicitated.

Vocational Skill Labs

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs established in 400 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 States and Union Territories. These labs aim to provide students - including those from remote and tribal regions - with practical training in 12 high-demand sectors such as IT, automotive, agriculture, electronics, logistics, and tourism.

Montlhy Allowance Of Rs. 1,000

Several key initiatives will also focus specifically on Bihar's youth. Among them is the state's revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, which will offer a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,000 to five lakh graduates for two years, along with free skill training opportunities.

Re-launch of Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme

The Bihar Student Credit Card scheme will also be relaunched to provide education loans of up to Rs. 4 lakh per student. So far, over 3.2 lakh students have benefited under the program, with loans amounting to Rs. 7,880 crore already disbursed.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new campus of NIT Patna, designed to accommodate 6,500 students. The campus will feature advanced facilities, including a 5G use-case lab, a Regional Academic Centre for Space established in collaboration with ISRO, and an Innovation and Incubation Centre that has already supported nine start-ups.

The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 4,000 newly recruited candidates in the Government of Bihar and release Rs. 450 crore in scholarships through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 25 lakh students of Classes 9 and 10 under the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika Scholarship Scheme.