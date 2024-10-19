Advertisement

Planning To Study In US? Check This Scholarship

Students must have an admission offer from an accredited US university.

2024-10-19
Planning To Study In US? Check This Scholarship
Students can apply for scholarship by visiting official website.
Studying abroad provides access to quality education, diverse cultural experiences, and global networks. However, pursuing education in the United States can be costly. Due to the high value of foreign currencies, many students face financial challenges. To help with this, students can apply for scholarships to support their studies abroad. The Zolve Global Scholarship is one such opportunity, available to students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral degrees in the US.

The official website states: "The Zolve Global Scholarship aims to recognize and empower exceptional young leaders worldwide who demonstrate excellence, leadership potential, and a passion for making a positive impact in their communities."

Eligibility Criteria

  • Students must have an admission offer from an accredited US university or college for a full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral program lasting 12 months or more
  • Students should either be planning to move to the US or have already moved there

Scholarship Award Amount

Merit-based scholarships

1 scholar: $10,000 (around Rs 8,40,000)
2 scholars: $5,000 (around .Rs 4,20,000)
2 scholars: $2,500 (around .Rs 2,10,173)

Need-based scholarships

25 scholars: $1,000 each (around Rs 84,069)

Documents Required

  • Passport copy
  • Form I-20
  • Valid U.S. Visa (optional)
  • Essay

Top 10 In U.S. Universities Based On Forbes Rankings 2024

Recently, Forbes has released its annual rankings of US colleges for 2024, with Princeton University securing the top spot for the second consecutive year. Other institutions include:

  • Stanford University
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  • Yale University
  • University of California, Berkeley
  • Columbia University
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Harvard University
  • Rice University
  • Cornell University
