Planning To Study In US? Check This Scholarship

Studying abroad provides access to quality education, diverse cultural experiences, and global networks. However, pursuing education in the United States can be costly. Due to the high value of foreign currencies, many students face financial challenges. To help with this, students can apply for scholarships to support their studies abroad. The Zolve Global Scholarship is one such opportunity, available to students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral degrees in the US.

The official website states: "The Zolve Global Scholarship aims to recognize and empower exceptional young leaders worldwide who demonstrate excellence, leadership potential, and a passion for making a positive impact in their communities."

Eligibility Criteria

Students must have an admission offer from an accredited US university or college for a full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral program lasting 12 months or more

Students should either be planning to move to the US or have already moved there

Scholarship Award Amount

Merit-based scholarships

1 scholar: $10,000 (around Rs 8,40,000)

2 scholars: $5,000 (around .Rs 4,20,000)

2 scholars: $2,500 (around .Rs 2,10,173)

Need-based scholarships

25 scholars: $1,000 each (around Rs 84,069)

Documents Required

Passport copy

Form I-20

Valid U.S. Visa (optional)

Essay

