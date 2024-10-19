Planning To Study In US? Check This Scholarship

The official website states: "The Zolve Global Scholarship aims to recognize and empower exceptional young leaders worldwide who demonstrate excellence, leadership potential, and a passion for making a positive impact in their communities."
Eligibility Criteria
- Students must have an admission offer from an accredited US university or college for a full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral program lasting 12 months or more
- Students should either be planning to move to the US or have already moved there
Scholarship Award Amount
Merit-based scholarships
1 scholar: $10,000 (around Rs 8,40,000)
2 scholars: $5,000 (around .Rs 4,20,000)
2 scholars: $2,500 (around .Rs 2,10,173)
Need-based scholarships
25 scholars: $1,000 each (around Rs 84,069)
Documents Required
- Passport copy
- Form I-20
- Valid U.S. Visa (optional)
- Essay
Top 10 In U.S. Universities Based On Forbes Rankings 2024
Recently, Forbes has released its annual rankings of US colleges for 2024, with Princeton University securing the top spot for the second consecutive year. Other institutions include:
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Yale University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Columbia University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Harvard University
- Rice University
- Cornell University