Planning To Study Abroad? Here's All You Need To Know About Indonesia

Indonesia has about 3,000 higher education institutions, with the majority being private.

Students who are looking to go abroad for higher education can consider Indonesia as a safe destination. The higher education in the archipelago follows a three-tiered degree system: Bachelor's, master's and doctoral. The Ministry of Education and Culture oversees institutions, but public and private schools have autonomy over policies and curricula. Indonesia is revamping its education system for world-class education and research facilities. Indonesia, the largest country in Southeast Asia, offers a multicultural environment with 6,000 international students. Many master's programmes, especially at private institutions, are taught in English or other languages. English-taught MBA programmes are popular.

Universities

Indonesia has about 3,000 higher education institutions, with the majority being private.

Tuition and programme duration:

Tuition is affordable even at private institutions. The cost varies but averages around 4,000 euros (Rs 3,54,864) for master's programmes, with durations usually 1-2 years.

Academic year:

The academic year consists of two 16-week semesters, starting in early September and ending in June.

Student visas:

Obtaining a student visa in Indonesia is a multi-step process as there is no single application for it.

After receiving an acceptance letter from an Indonesian higher education institution, follow these steps:

Apply for a study permit through the Indonesian Directorate General of Higher Education.

Apply for an entry visa, known as VITAS, at the Indonesian embassy/consulate in your home country.

Upon your arrival in Indonesia, convert the VITAS into a KITAS (limited stay permit) at the Immigration Department.

Obtain a certificate of police registration card as part of the process.

Research opportunities

If you have an interest in research, you have several options to consider, including the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology, the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency, and the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space, among others. Additionally, you may explore the possibilities offered by university research centers such as the Center for Population Research and Studies at Universitas Gadjah Mada, the Gastro-diplomacy Study Center at Universitas Jember, and the Indonesia Medical Education and Research Institute at Universitas Indonesia, among numerous others.

Transportation, accommodation, and cost of living

The cost of living in Indonesia varies from one city to another. Living in Jakarta, the capital, tends to be more expensive compared to other cities such as Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung.

Indonesia provides convenient access to transportation with various land transportation options available. You can opt for a connected railway system or choose from traditional Indonesian modes of transportation, including motorcycle cabs known as "ojek," the iconic Indonesian tuk-tuk called "bajaj," and widely accessible public minivans referred to as "angkot." Regular buses and taxis are also available at affordable prices.

Visit the official website for more details