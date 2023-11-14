Planning To Study Abroad? Here Are The Scholarships To Study In Georgia

Georgia is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, in a mountainous region lying between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. It has a rich language and centuries-long history. To pursue higher education in the Georgia, students can benefit from the following financial aid.



Individual Travel Grant

The scholarship can be availed by students who wish to study abroad or pursue an internship or research project in foreign country and are not eligible for an Erasmus or Holland Scholarship grant. The students can apply for this grant from the Radboud University Profiling Fund - the Individual Travel Grant (IRS). This grant covers compensation for the extra expenses that a student may incur while travelling abroad for a study period. Such expenses might include tickets, accommodation rental and vaccinations. To avail this scholarship, the candidates must be registered as a student (full-time) in a bachelor or Master's study programme at Radboud University. The exchange programme will last for at least two consecutive months. The compensation amounts to 200 euros a month for a stay in Europe, and 300 euros a month outside Europe. The amount of the grant you ultimately receive will be calculated based on the number of days of your study-related stay abroad. The compensation is for a maximum of four months.



Collins Rupp, PC Moving Forward Scholarship

The scholarship is designed for students who have have a difficulty in excelling in their personal and professional lives due to criminal history. Collins Rupp, PC is offering 1,000 dollars each semester to an undergraduate student with a criminal history who is making an effort to change their lives for the better. Candidates with not more than 17 years of age who have a criminal history of Felony and Misdemeanor offenses are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The offenses do not include infractions or minor traffic violations. To avail the scholarship the candidate must be an undergraduate student attending an accredited college or university. Preference will be given to students who are engaged in educational pursuits that will contribute to social justice and addressing areas of public and private interest that provide assistance to marginalised people.



Lawyers of Tomorrow Scholarship

Candidates who are planning to pursue careers as lawyers can avail this scholarship. The scholarship provides financial assistance to students who are planning to pursue careers as lawyers. By helping students pursue their goals, they hope to positively influence the legal profession and ensure that people who need legal help will be able to find attorneys to represent them. Students can apply for the Lawyers of Tomorrow Scholarship if they are over the age of 18. An applicant must currently be enrolled in or have been accepted to an accredited law school. An applicant must have maintained a GPA of 3.2 or higher while attending college. As part of the grant, the candidates will be awarded with a scholarship of 1,000 dollars each semester.



The Annual IELTSing Scholarship

The scholarship is awarded annually to alleviate some of the financial pressure on promising students who wish to further their education at the college and university level. This opportunity is open to all current college students as well as incoming students. Candidates must be enrolled in undergraduate/graduate course in a reputed university. The candidate must be 18 years of age or above. The student of the IELTSing scholarship will receive the 1,500 dollars scholarship along with a branded travel backpack. The grant will be sent directly to the winner's study abroad program or university. The scholarship may be used for tuition, room and board, books, or travel.