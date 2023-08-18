PG Admission In Patna University Starts Today, Classes To Begin From September

The Patna University

Patna University (PU) has released the merit list of candidates who have been chosen for admission into postgraduate (PG) programmes For the academic session 2023-2025.

Applicants can check the merit list on Patna University's official website, pup.ac.in. They can then confirm their admission within the relevant departments between August 18 and August 22.

The merit list for postgraduate (PG) programmes across 26 subjects in the fields of science, commerce, and the arts has resulted in the selection of over 1200 students.

According to the notification available on the official website of the Patna University, the selection list of the applicants for admission to postgraduate (regular) courses in the session 2023-25 has been uploaded on the website of the Patna University on August 16, 2023. The list can be seen by logging in at www.pup.ac.in.

The selected applicants are required to download the allotment letter and pay the online counselling fee. Take a printout of the payment and visit the concerned postgraduate department with a printout of the application forms and relevant certificates from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., for validation of their admission. The admission process will be open from August 18, 2023, to August 19, 2023, and from August 21, 2023, to August 22, 2023.

It is essential for candidates to complete their admission process on the specified date; otherwise, they will lose the opportunity to secure a place at the university.