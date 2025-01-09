Pariksha Pe Charcha Registers Record-Breaking Participation In 8th Edition

Registrations are underway for the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an interactive programme where teachers and students are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi. As per the official information shared by the Ministry of Education, PPC 2025 has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. The online registration for PPC 2025 started on December 14, 2024 and will conclude on January 14, 2025.

Candidates interested in participating in the programme can visit the official website of the PPC for detailed information. Students studying in classes from 6 to 12, teachers and parents can register on the official website.

In order to select participants for featuring in the Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/

The programme will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025. The event is conducted annually with an aim to help students of classes 6 to 12 to overcome exam stress and pressure. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions from the Prime Minister in the interactive programme. Shortlisted questions may feature in the programme as well.

In line with the spirit of PPC, the following school-level activities are scheduled to be held from January 12- 23, 2025