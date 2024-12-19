Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Registration Opens, Check Last Date To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an interactive programme where teachers and students are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi. The programme will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in January 2025. The event is conducted annually with an aim to help students of classes 6 to 12 to overcome exam stress and pressure.



In order to select participants who will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha, an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition is being conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/

Students studying in classes from 6 to 12, teachers and parents can participate in the competition until January 14, 2025.



Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions from the Prime Minister in the interactive programme. Shortlisted questions may feature in the programme as well. The participants who asked questions in the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha, are invited by media channels to appear in their programmes.



CBSE has requested schools to follow these guidelines:

Adopt innovative measures to propagate and promote this initiative towards reducing exam stress among students, teachers and parents.

Use own social media handles and #PPC2025 to disseminate the information about the event. Schools can make their own posters/creatives/videos, etc. about the event/programme and post accordingly. The selected creatives/videos from among these will also be exhibited on the MyGov platform.

Display the creatives of the programme at prominent places in the school.

Ensure maximum registration of students in the online Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) Competition conducted at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in from 14th December, 2024 to 14th January, 2025 to avail the chance of being selected for this event.

