Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi Interacts With Disabled Student In Delhi's Sunder Nursery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared valuable advice with school students during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) at Delhi's Sunder Nursery on Monday. As part of the event, the PM interacted with a student named Vaibhav, who is Disabled, on topics such as exam and overthinking.

While addressing exams, PM Modi remarked, "Exams are not everything." He asked Vaibhav about his thoughts on bookish knowledge.

The student responded, "Students' interest ends when we become bookworms. We should read books, but we should also take some time for ourselves."

PM Modi further said that knowledge and exams are different things, encouraging students to "learn as much as possible."

In response to a question about avoiding overthinking and staying focused, PM Modi first praised the student's confidence.

He added, "Distraction happens when you don't know yourself. Many students perceive exams as tough."

He encouraged students to live in the moment, saying, "The most valuable thing is the present moment. If you don't live it fully, it will be wasted."

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts Pariksha Pe Charcha annually to engage with students ahead of board exams. The event aims to help students manage exam stress and pressure while inspiring them to approach exams with confidence.