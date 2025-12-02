Overview Of Government And IIT Scholarships For Students

Several IITs encourage meritorious students by providing different types of scholarships to them. The institutes provide scholarships to students in the form of partial and complete fee waiver.

Scholarships by the government

Ministry of Social Justice and Empower- ment , GoI. Central Sector Scholarship For SC students

The scholarship is offered to 10 students based on their JEE rank. The candidates should be students of BTech, MBA and Dual Degree and their parental income must not exceed Rs 4.5 Lakh. Under the scheme, the candidates will be given

personal PC Rs.45,000 (one time); Living Expenses Rs 2,200 per month; Books and Stationery Rs 3,000 per annum.



Ministry of Tribal Affairs , GoI. - Central Sector Scholarship For ST students

Top five students based on JEE rank and parental income not exceeding Rs 6 lakhs will be eligible for this scholarship. The scholarship is given to only students of BTech, MBA and Dual Degree.

Candidates will be given personal PC Rs 45,000 (one time); Living Expenses Rs 2,200 per month; Books and Stationery Rs.3,000/- per annum



Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI Meritcum-Means Scholarship

Students belonging to minority communities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs per annum are eligible for the scholarship. Under the scheme students will be entitled to maintenance expenses of Rs 10,000 per annum for hostellers and for dayscholars Rs.5,000, reimbursement of course fee of Rs.20,000 or the actual fees whichever is less. The scholarship amount will be sanctioned by the state government. Around 30 per cent of the scholarship are reserved for girl students.

Scholarships offered by IIT Madras

Institute Merit-cumMeans Scholarship

Students whose parental annual income is not exceeding Rs 4,50,000 are eligible for this scholarship. Under the scholarship scheme, students are given 67 per cent tuition fee exemption. Renewal of scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0. in the previous semester.

Institute Notional Prize

This scholarship is available to 7 per cent of students admitted in the institute. The candidates are selected on the basis of their rank in the JEE and parents annual income not exceeding Rs 4,50,000. The students get one time grant of Rs.1000

Institute SC/ST Scholarship

Candidates whose parents have annual income not exceeding Rs.4,50,000 are eligible for the scholarship. The scheme includes free messing and pocket allowance of Rs 250 per month, over and above tuition fee exemption. Renewal of scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0. in the previous semester.

Girish Ready Scholarship

On the basis of highest JEE rank and parents income not exceeding Rs.5,00,000, the institute offers two scholarships to eligible candidates. The candidates are selected on the basis of best all round performance in the previous school years. The candidates shortlisted for the scheme are given Rs 25,000 per year and the renewal of scholarship in the subsequent years is subject to a minimum GPA of 8 in the previous semester.

Indian Womens Association at Bonn Scholarship

On the basis of rank in JEE and parents annual income up to 5 lakhs, BTech candidates are given Rs 1,250 per month.

Sri V Ranga Raju Memorial scholarship

The scholarship is given to students on the basis of Merit cum Means. The annual income of the parents should not exceed Rs 5 lakhs.

Scholarships by IIT Delhi

Volvo Foundation Research Scholarship

Meritorious postgraduate students/ research scholars working in the area of transportation with special reference to sustainability, safety and environmental protection are eligible for the scheme. The candidates are given Rs 70,000 per year.

Swami Sivananda Memorial Scholarship

The Divine Life Society, Sivanandashram offers scholarship Rs 30,000 annually to four girl students, one student from each year of the four year BTech programme. The institute will decide the students as per appropriate norms set by IIT authority by evaluating academic merit and financial background. A student receiving the scholarship in the first year will continue to receive the scholarship in the second year and so on provided he/she meets the academic performance as per IIT norms for continuation of scholarship.

Scholarships by IIT Roorkee

Batch 1980 Girl Fee Waiver Partial Scholarship

UG girl students of third year and fourth year from the department of Chemical/Civil/Electrical/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Mechanical/Industrial/Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Architecture and Planning having a minimum CGPA of 7.5 up to the previous academic year. Those students, who have a backlog or failed an exam, or appeared for re-examination for grade improvement, will not be eligible for this scholarship. The scholarship will be paid as a partial fee waiver directly against the fee of the awardees in the spring semester.

Dr Reeta Gupta WiSTEM Full Fee Waiver

A scholarship of approximately Rs 3 Lakhs annually for next four-five years for one financially constrained student.

The scholarship will be awarded for four years if student opts for BS only and five years if opts for BS-MS. The gross income of the family should be less than five years.