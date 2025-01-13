Advertisement

Over 3 Crore Students Register For PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, Last Date To Apply Tomorrow

The programme will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in January 2025.

Participants will have the chance to ask the Prime Minister questions during this interactive programme.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with students, teachers, and parents in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025. TThe event has received a huge response, with over 3.18 crore students, 19.92 lakh teachers, and 5.23 lakh parents registering so far. The last date to register for PPC 2025 is Tomorrow. Students from classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents can register by visiting the official PPC website at innovateindia1.mygov.in.
Photo Credit: Image Credit: innovateindia1.mygov.in

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, mygov.in
Step 2. Log in using your registration credentials
Step 3. Once logged in, the option to download the certificate will be available
Step 4. Enter any required details and submit
Step 5. The certificate will appear on the screen
Step 6. Download and save it
Step 7. Print the certificate for future use

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Event Details

The programme will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in January 2025. It is conducted annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. Participants will have the chance to ask the Prime Minister questions during this interactive programme. Selected questions may feature in the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: School-Level Activities (January 12-23, 2025)

  • Indigenous games sessions
  • Marathon runs
  • Meme competitions
  • Nukkad Natak (street plays)
  • Yoga and meditation sessions
  • Poster-making competitions
  • Inspirational film screenings
  • Mental health workshops and counseling sessions
  • Poetry, song, and other performances
