Over 2,400 Dropout From IITs Since 2017; 47.6% Are SC, ST, OBC

More than 13,000 students take admission in IITs in an year.

According to a data provided by Ministry of Human Resource Development last week, out of 2461 students who dropped out from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the last two years, 371 were from the Scheduled Caste (SC), 199 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 601 from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In case of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), out of 99 students who dropped out, 14 were from SC, 21 from ST and 27 from OBC category, Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The maximum dropouts were from the Postgraduate and Ph.D programmes. More than 13,000 students take admission in IITs in an year.

"The reasons may be attributed to shifting to other colleges/institutions, personal reasons, medical reasons, placement during PG courses and pursuing higher education abroad," the minister said.

"The drop out in Undergraduate programmes is attributed to withdrawal due to wrong choices filled, poor academic performance, personal and medical reasons," he added.

According to the minister, institutes have taken various corrective measures including appointment of advisors to monitor the academic progress of students, provision of additional classes for academically weaker students, peer assisted learning, counseling on family and personal issues, psychological motivation, appointment of liaison officers, internal complaints committee and extracurricular activities to de-stress students.

