OUCPGET 2019: Osmania University Begins Online Application For PG Courses

Osmania University has started the application process for PG Entrance Tests

Osmania University, Hyderabad conducts a state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)- 2019 for various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc.) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programme ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A). The CPGET 2019 will be conducted for admission to courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2019-2020. The registration process has begun and the last date for online registration is May 30, 2019. The CPGET- 2019 will be conducted on June 14, 2019.

The application is only through online mode. For more notification refer to the official website: www.ouadmissions.com or www.osmania.ac.in or www.tscpget.com

Students who have passed or are appearing for their final year examination in the qualifying degree /Intermediate are eligible to appear for entrance tests and admission into various P.G.Courses.

The registration fee for SC/ST/PH is Rs. 600 and for all other candidates is Rs. 800. For any additional subject, students should pay Rs 400 each for the applied course.

The Entrance test will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). The syllabus for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests-2019 will be made available on the websites mentioned earlier.

The entrance tests in all the subjects will be of 90 minutes duration. Except in M.P.Ed. Entrance test, the question paper consists of 100 objective (multiple choices only) questions for 100 marks.

There will be 12 examination centers across the state, i.e Hyderabad (West, South, North, East), Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad.

