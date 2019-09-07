Osmania University Announces MBA Result For CBCS Students

Osmania University releases MBA CBCS result on official website

Osmania University has released MBA CBCS results on its official website. The result has been released for May/June and July/August 2019 exam. The results can be accessed from the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates may check the result from the official website using their hall ticket number. The University website is not responding at the moment and students will have to wait for some time to get their result.

Osmania University Result 2019: How To Check?

Students enrolled in MBA CBCS program can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step One: Go to the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three: Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four: Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five: Submit and check your result.

Osmania University MBA Result 2019: Direct Link

Osmania University usually informs students of result declaration or any other update through their official Facebook page and twitter handle. However, this time around the University is yet to announce MBA result declaration on their social media accounts.

