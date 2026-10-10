OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2026: 758 Vacancies, Apply From October 22

OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of 758 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in Civil and Mechanical Engineering under Group A of the Odisha Engineering Service Cadre. The recruitment drive includes 750 vacancies for Civil Engineering and eight for Mechanical Engineering. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, opsc.gov.in, from October 22 to November 11, 2026. Selected candidates will receive a salary under Level 12, Cell 1 of the pay matrix as per the Odisha Revised Scales of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2017. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limits and GATE score requirements, before applying.

Click here: OPSC AEE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The commission will fill 758 Assistant Executive Engineer posts across Civil and Mechanical Engineering. The vacancy distribution is as follows:

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 750 posts, including 247 posts reserved for women.

750 posts, including 247 posts reserved for women. Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical): 8 posts, including 3 posts reserved for women. The vacancies comprise 4 current and 4 backlog positions.

Candidates should refer to the official notification for the category-wise distribution of vacancies and reservation rules.

OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the Odisha Engineering Service recruitment must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university, or possess associate membership of the Institution of Engineers of India, as applicable to the post.

Applicants must hold a degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university, or possess associate membership of the Institution of Engineers of India, as applicable to the post. GATE Score: Candidates must have a valid GATE score from 2024, 2025 or 2026 and meet the qualifying marks applicable to their category.

Candidates must have a valid GATE score from 2024, 2025 or 2026 and meet the qualifying marks applicable to their category. Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 42 years of age as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable to eligible reserved categories, women, ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities, as per the rules.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully to confirm the post-specific qualifications, age relaxations and other conditions before submitting their applications.