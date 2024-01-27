Online Registration Begins For Yuva Sangam, Check Details To Apply

The Ministry of Education recently launched the registration portal for Phase IV of Yuva Sangam, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB). Students, NSS/ NYKS volunteers, employed/self-employed persons, etc in the age group of 18-30 years can visit the YUVA SANGAM portal to register for the initiative till February 4, 2024.

Launched in 2023 with key themes in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Yuva Sangam focusses on experiential learning and imbibing knowledge of the rich diversity of the country on a first-hand basis.

Yuva Sangam is an initiative by the government to strengthen people-to-people connect between youth belonging to different states and Union territories of the country.

Around 22 institutions across India have been identified for Phase IV of Yuva Sangam during which participants from these states/ UTs, led by the nodal HEI of the state/UT, respectively, will be visiting its paired state/ UTs.

The event is conducted by organising educational-cum-cultural tours for the youth, including on-campus and off-campus students, from one state/UT to another. During the tours, multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas such as Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology) is provided to visiting delegation.

Youth across various states/UTs will visit their paired counterpart for 5-7 days during which they will get an immersive experience of various facets of the state and the opportunity to interact and deeply engage with the local youth.