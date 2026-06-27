"One-Month Deadline": Rekha Gupta Warns Coaching Centres Over Fire Safety Norms

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday evening issued a one-month ultimatum to coaching institutes across the national capital to comply with prescribed fire safety norms, warning that those failing to meet the requirements will face strict action, including sealing.

Addressing the issue of student safety, the chief minister said every coaching institute must undergo a fire audit and ensure the installation of mandatory safety equipment and compliance with all prescribed safety measures within one month.

Emphasising that student safety cannot be compromised, Gupta said, "One month. That is the deadline."

She added, "The number of coaching institutes in Delhi is not the issue. The safety and security of our children is."

The chief minister categorically stated that any coaching institute operating without a fire audit, mandatory safety equipment, or prescribed safety measures will face strict action, including sealing, if it fails to comply within the stipulated deadline.

Students Asked To Report Unsafe Coaching Institutes

Gupta also appealed to students to report any coaching institute that lacks adequate safety measures through message, email or phone.

"Every complaint will be acted upon. No compromise with the safety of our children," the chief minister said, assuring that all complaints would be addressed promptly.