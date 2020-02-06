Odisha JEE To Be Held In May First Week

Registration for the OJEE 2020 begins today.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be held in the first week of May, as per the latest official update. OJEE is a computer based test held annually for admission to BPharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) in government and private colleges of Odisha.

Outside state candidates are not eligible to take admission in government colleges. "Please note that outside state candidates are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges as per Odisha government rule," said the OJEE committee in the official notification.

For admission to undergraduate engineering and medical courses in government and private colleges, candidates have to appear for JEE Main and NEET UG which are conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Last year the OJEE was postponed due to severe cyclonic storm Fani. The exam was held on June 8 and June 9. Close to 25 thousand students had appeared for the exam. While Pradeep Kumar Kampa had topped the test in MBA, Smita Rani Choudhury ranked number one in MCA course. Swikruti Mohapatra had topped in Integrated MBA. Similarly, Samir Kumar Padhi and Pradeep Kumar Barik were the toppers in B.Pharm and M.Tech courses, respectively.

