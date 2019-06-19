Odisha JEE Result Declared; Download Rank Card

OJEE Result Declared: Here's How To Check

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) result has been declared. Candidates who took the exam on June 8 and June 9 can check the result on the official website ojee.nic.in. The Computer Based Test (CBT) of OJEE - 2019 for admission to the courses of MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA), which was originally scheduled on May 13, 2019 but was deferred because of severe cyclonic storm, 'Fani'.

Download OJEE Rank Card

Separate merit list will be released for each of the reserved categories.

"Candidates desirous of knowing subject-wise marks secured by them should make a written request enclosing a demand draft of Rs. 400 (Rupees four hundred only) in favour of "OJEE-2019" drawn on any Nationalised Bank at Bhubaneswar, so as to reach the OJEE office within 10 days of the publication of result," reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) which conducts +2 exams in the state has declared the result for science stream. This year, approximately 99,000 students appeared and 70,706 students have passed the exam.

The +2 arts and commerce results are awaited.

