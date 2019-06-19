Odisha MBBS Counselling Schedule Released

OJEE MBBS Counselling 2019 Dates

Odisha MBBS counseling schedule has been released. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) portal has the tentative schedule for counseling and admission for MBBS/ BDS courses. As per the schedule, the state merit list will be released on July 1. Candidates will be given an option to lock the seats from July 1 to July 2. The first allotment list will be released on July 4 and shortlisted candidates will be able to download the allotment letter on the same day.

Admission process will be held at the OJEE cell, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar.

The second allotment list will be released on July 26.

Spot counseling and admission, for vacant seats, will be held from August 4 to August 8. The candidates who have taken admission in 1st or 2nd round of counselling (All India / State) are not eligible to participate in Spot counselling. (As per MCI and Hon'ble Apex Court directives).

Online registration for participating in the counselling process will commence on June 20. The registration window will be open till June 25. Document verification of the registered candidates will be done on June 26-29 at nodal centres.

Changes, if any in the counselling schedule, will be notified on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

