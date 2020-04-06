OJEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended

OJEE 2020 application deadline has been extended

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the last date for OJEE application. Now, students can apply for OJEE 2020 till April 25, 2020. The last date to pay application fee has been extended up to April 30, 2020.

The Committee had extended the application date from March 20 to March 27, 2020 and online fee payment up to March 31. The committee had later announced that in view of the country-wide lockdown applicants would be given adequate scope and time for online application and other processes related to OJEE.

"...in view of the lockdowns declared by the State Govt. followed by that by the Central Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for online submission of application form is extended up to 25.04.2020 and last date for fee payment up to 30.04.2020," reads the notice on the OJEE website.

The detailed schedule regarding dates of downloading of admit cards and examination date will be notified after assessing the situation post April 14.

The committee has also advised students to utilize the additional time in exam preparation and 'focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps'.

OJEE is a computer based test held annually for admission to B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) in government and private colleges of Odisha.

World 12,75,144 Cases 9,45,137 Active 2,60,520 Recovered 69,487 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,75,144 and 69,487 have died; 9,45,137 are active cases and 2,60,520 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 9:44 am.

India 4,067 693 Cases 3,666 636 Active 292 25 Recovered 109 32 Deaths In India, there are 4,067 confirmed cases including 109 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,666 and 292 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 9:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 173 Pune 51 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Nagpur 15 Thane 14 Ahmednagar 11 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 2 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Nashik 1 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Gondia 1 Sindhudurg 1 Details Awaited* 334 690 200 693 221 42 45 21 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 69 Coimbatore 33 Tirunelveli 30 Dindigul 25 Erode 25 Namakkal 19 Theni 12 Karur 11 Madurai 11 Thiruvarur 9 Tiruppur 8 Thoothukudi 6 Salem 6 Virudhunagar 5 Sivaganga 5 Kanniyakumari 5 Tiruvannamalai 4 Villupuram 4 Kanchipuram 4 Nagapattinam 3 Ramanathapuram 2 Vellore 2 Tiruchirappalli 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 271 571 86 568 86 8 2 5 2 Delhi District Cases South 77 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 3 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 352 503 492 18 7 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 206 321 52 294 50 34 2 7 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 58 Kannur 25 Ernakulam 18 Pathanamthitta 14 Kozhikode 6 Malappuram 6 Thiruvananthapuram 6 Thrissur 5 Idukki 3 Kottayam 3 Palakkad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Wayanad 1 Details Awaited* 163 314 8 261 2 55 6 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 36 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 16 Tonk 9 Jhunjhunu 8 Churu 6 Ajmer 5 Bharatpur 3 Dungarpur 3 Alwar 3 Pratapgarh 2 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Sikar 1 Pali 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Details Awaited* 133 253 53 232 53 21 0 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Meerut 12 Agra 11 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Ghazipur 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Varanasi 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 151 227 210 19 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 216 226 36 228 38 1 3 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 65 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 5 Bhopal 4 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 80 165 174 0 9 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 38 Mysuru 11 Uttar Kannad 9 Chikballapur 9 Dakshin Kannad 4 Kalaburagi 3 Udupi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Chitradurga 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumakuru 1 Details Awaited* 66 151 7 143 7 12 4 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 4 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 43 122 115 18 11 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 17 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 55 106 104 4 2 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 25 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Ambala 1 Hisar 1 Sonipat 1 Palwal 1 Details Awaited* 40 84 25 60 25 25 1 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 45 80 73 10 3 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 9 Hoshiarpur 5 Jalandhar 5 Amritsar 2 Ludhiana 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 26 68 11 70 9 4 3 6 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 15 30 31 0 1 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 22 26 26 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 19 26 4 22 2 4 2 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 18 21 1 19 2 2 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 10 13 7 13 7 1 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 2 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 3 3 3 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News