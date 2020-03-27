OJEE Committee Assures 'Adequate Scope And Time' For Application After Lockdown

OJEE Committee has assured students enough time for application after lockdown is over

In view of the lockdown announced across the country, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has announced that candidates applying for OJEE 2020 will be given 'adequate scope and time' for online application and other processes related to OJEE 2020.

OJEE committee had fixed the last date for online application to March 20 which was then extended up to March 27. The last date for OJEE online application fee payment had also been extended up to March 31.

However, in view of the lockdowns declared by the Odisha state Government followed by that by the Central Government, the committee has decided to provide opportunity for application process after the lockdown period is over.

"...to assure all the prospective candidates, their parents and the public, in general, that adequate scope and time shall be provided for on-line application and fee payment at the appropriate time after cessation of the lockdown and restoration of normalcy," reads a notice on the OJEE website.

"Thus, all concerned are advised not to be unduly worried, but to abide, for the time being, by all the preventive measures laid down, from time to time, by various Govt. Agencies to check the spread of coronavirus, and visit the official websites of OJEE regularly for updated information," further says the notice.

OJEE is a computer based test held annually for admission to B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) in government and private colleges of Odisha.

