OJEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended By A Week

OJEE 2020 application deadline has been extended by a week

The last date for OJEE 2020 has been extended. While earlier the last date for OJEE application was March 20 which has now been extended by a week to March 27, 2020. The last date to pay application fee online is March 31, 2020.

The downloading of OJEE 2020 admit card will begin from April 20, 2020. OJEE will be a computer-based test.

Earlier the date for OJEE 2020 was fixed between May 2 and May 5, however the notification for application date extension says that the exam will tentatively be held in the first week of May and that exact dates will be notified later.

OJEE is a computer based test held annually for admission to B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) in government and private colleges of Odisha.

Candidates applying for the exam will need to select the appropriate type of application forms. The list of the application forms and corresponding courses is available in the information brochure.

For the application form for MBA and MCA, and MBA and M.Tech. courses, applicant will have to pay Rs. 1500. The application fee for all other forms is Rs. 1000. Application fee can be remitted online only.

After completing the application process, candidates should retain a printout of the computer-generated confirmation page and proof of fee payment.

