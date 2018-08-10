OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018: Revised First Selection List Released; Admission Till August 16

OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018: Revised First Selection List Released

OFSS (Online Facilitation System for Students) Bihar has released the first cut off list for admission to degree programmes at 10 universities in the state. The cut off list along with the intimation letter for allotted college is available on the official OFSS website. Candidates who have been allotted a college in the first revised list will have time till August 16, 2018.

While the first list had been released in July earlier, the admission process was stalled due to multiple reasons. Several Universities had added some new courses and removed some old courses in this academic year. Universities had also requested to remove names of certain colleges form the list. Also, many students had missed out on applying for the common application process for degree admission.

So the process had been postponed to allow students fresh chance to apply or change their options in the application form.

OFSS has now released First Revised Selection List for degree admission.

OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018: How to download Intimation Letter?

Step one: Go to official OFSS website: http://ofssbihar.in/Higher-Education/index.aspx

Step two: Enter your application reference number, mobile numebr and captcha code.

Step three: Click on Submit.

Step four: Check and download your intimation letter.

