OSSTET Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has announced the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2026 for all the candidates who appeared for the examination. As per the result statistics, a total of 44,298 applicants have qualified for the examination, recording a pass percentage of 79.15%.

Applicants can now check and download the result from the official board website, bseodisha.ac.in. The exam was conducted on September 30, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified for the examination will be able to download their digitised OSSTET certificate 2026 from November 25 at 10 am. To download the certificate, applicants will be required to pay the fee.

OSSTET 2026 Result: Steps to Check

Provided below are some steps for candidates to follow in order to check and download their result.

Step 1: Go to the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the latest updates section.

Step 3: Under this section find the OSSTET Result 2026 link and click on it.

Step 4: A new login page will appear on the screen once the link is clicked.

Step 5: Enter roll number and date of birth to access the result.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: The OSSTET 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result and save it for future records.

OSSTET 2026: Check Result Statistics

Candidates can check the paper 1 and paper 2 result statistics in the table below:

Particulars Paper 1 Paper 2 Total Candidates registered 55,193 4,164 59,357 Candidates appeared 52,019 3,949 55,968 Applicants qualified 3,174 215 3,389 Candidates Absent 41,192 3,106 44,298 Pass percentage 79.19% 78.65% 79.15%

Applicants who did not qualify for the examination can download their OMR answer sheet from the official portal until December 2, 2026.

