Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2027 To Begin On March 12; Check Details Here

BSE Odisha 2027: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will conduct the Class 10 state board exams from March 12 for the 2027 academic cycle, according to official information. According to a notification issued on Friday, the Class 10th exams will continue till March 27, 2027.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Odisha board said that the tests will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am. However, students will get an additional 15 minutes for the Mathematics paper, it added.

The annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and the Sanskrit Madhyama will also be held alongside the regular matric tests, as per the announcement.

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The school board will release the Class 10th detailed exam schedule in online mode. Once released, students will be able to access the subject-wise exam timetable from the board's official website, bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

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The Odisha will conduct the Class 10 board examination 2027 in pen-and-paper mode. In the last academic session, the BSE Odisha Class 10th results were released on May 2.