Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026: 15,000 Students To Receive Financial Assistance Of Rs 30,000

Odisha Laptop Scheme 2026: The Odisha government has announced financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each to 15,000 meritorious students who have passed their Class 12 examinations under the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana, also known as the Laptop Incentive Scheme. The state's education department has opened the online application window from November 1 to November 19, 2026.

According to the official announcement, the amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of selected beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. To avail the benefits, eligible students must complete the application process through the official scholarship portal, scholarship.odisha.gov.in. Applicants will be required to log in using their Aadhaar number and Aadhaar-linked mobile number and submit their details.

The education department shared the official notice in a social media post on X.

The scheme covers students who have passed the last Annual Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, and the Upashastri examination conducted by Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Puri.

Additionally, eligible students who passed the exam in 2025 and were not able to apply will also be given the opportunity to apply through the portal.

According to official information, students are selected based on merit (typically 60 per cent and above marks) with allocation calculated per Block or Urban Local Body (ULB).