Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Class 12 (Plus Two) Result 2026 today, May 20 at 12:30 pm for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond is likely to announce the results via a press conference.
Once declared, students will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.
Minimum Passing Marks
A minimum of 33 per cent marks is required to pass the Odisha Class 12 examinations. Students who fail to meet this requirement will have to appear for the supplementary exams, which are likely to be held in June 2026.
Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: How To Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result?
- Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "CHSE Odisha Annual Examination 2026 result" link.
- The login window will appear on the screen.
- Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number.
- Click on the submit button.
- The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.
Direct Link To Download Results
Follow Here LIVE Updates of Odisha Board 12th Result 2026, CHSE Plus Two Scorecard, Direct Download Link, Toppers List
Odisha CHSE Result LIVE: Last Year Performance
The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.50 per cent, followed by Commerce at 83.20 per cent and Arts at 79.31 per cent.
Odisha Plus Two Result LIVE: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download
The plus two results will be released on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result LIVE: Over 3 Lakh Students Await Results
According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida, 2.56 lakh students were enrolled in Arts, 1.14 lakh in Science, 24,621 in Commerce, and 5,932 in vocational studies this year.
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