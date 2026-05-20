Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will declare the Class 12 (Plus Two) Result 2026 today, May 20 at 12:30 pm for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Schools and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond is likely to announce the results via a press conference.

Once declared, students will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Minimum Passing Marks

A minimum of 33 per cent marks is required to pass the Odisha Class 12 examinations. Students who fail to meet this requirement will have to appear for the supplementary exams, which are likely to be held in June 2026.

Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: How To Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result?

Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "CHSE Odisha Annual Examination 2026 result" link.

The login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number.

Click on the submit button.

The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

Direct Link To Download Results

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