Odisha Sambalpur University Declares +3 First University Exam Result 2017 For Arts, Science, Commerce Sambalpur University, Odisha has declared the +3 First University Examination Result 2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha Sambalpur University Declares +3 First University Exam Result 2017 New Delhi: Sambalpur University, Odisha has declared the +3 First University Examination Result 2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce). The results are available on the official results portal of Odisha government. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result using their roll number. Sambalpur University had declared the results for +3 second year examination in October last year. The University had previously declared the results for +3 first semester (Arts, Science, Commerce) December examination, 2016 in January 2018.



The candidates may check their Sambalpur University results following these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on '+3 First University Examination Result 2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce)' results link for Sambalpur University. You will find the link at the top of the page only.

Step Three: Enter your roll number correctly.

Step Four: Click on submit.

Step Five: View your result.

Step Six: Take a printout of your result.



