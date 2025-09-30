Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2025 Postponed, Check Details

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination 2024, which was originally scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2025.

In its official notification, OPRB cited "unforeseen developments" as the reason for the postponement but did not disclose further details. The notice read: "In view of some unforeseen development, the Board decided to postpone the Written Examination CPSE-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 05.10.2025 & 06.10.2025. Fresh date will be announced later."

The decision impacts candidates who had registered for the Sub-Inspector of Police, Station Officer, and other posts under the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Odisha Police website, odishapolice.gov.in, for updates regarding the revised exam schedule.

CPSE-2024 Recruitment

The CPSE-2024 recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for Sub-Inspector of Police and other positions in the Odisha Police. The selection process includes a written test, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

While the postponement may disrupt the plans of well-prepared candidates, it also provides additional preparation time for those who needed it. The Board has assured that the revised exam dates will be announced well in advance, allowing candidates adequate time to prepare and make necessary arrangements.