Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: Notification For 933 Vacancies Out, Check Details

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has issued the notification for the recruitment of various posts.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the official website, odishapolice.gov.in, starting tomorrow, as per the official notification. The last date to submit the online application is February 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in multiple departments, including 609 positions for Sub-Inspector of Police, 253 for Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed), 47 for Station Officers in the Fire Service, and 24 for Assistant Jailors.

The official notification reads: "Applicants are advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date. This is in order to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to log in to the Online Registration Portal on account of heavy load on the portal during the closing days. OPRB does not accept any responsibility for applicants not being able to submit their applications within the last date on account of the aforesaid reasons or for any other reason beyond control."

Educational Criteria

To be eligible for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Police, Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. However, for the post of Station Officer (Fire Service), candidates must possess a degree in Science or Engineering from a government-recognised university or institution.

Examination Fee

There is no examination fee for candidates of all categories.

The admit cards for eligible candidates will be available for download through the same link on the official website, approximately one week prior to the announcement of the written examination date.