Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 1,360 Posts

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Police is currently accepting applications process for sepoy/constable positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,360 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is October 13. Notably, the recruitment is restricted to male candidates only; women, transgenders, and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are not eligible to apply. Additionally, applicants may select only one battalion, and this choice cannot be altered later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 23 years old as of January 1, 2024. Relaxations are available for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha or an equivalent examination from other recognised boards.

Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens, of good character, and in sound health, without any organic defects or physical deformities.

Marital Status: Candidates must not have more than one spouse living, although exemptions may apply under personal law.

Language Proficiency: Applicants should be able to read, write, and speak in Odia and must have passed the Matriculation examination with Odia as one of the subjects.

Selection Process

The selection will occur in four stages:

Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE): The examination paper will comprise 100 objective-type questions, each worth one mark, to be completed in two hours. Incorrect answers will incur negative marking, with a deduction of 0.25 marks; no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Measurement of Physical Standards

Physical Efficiency Test

Driving Test

Medical Examination

Candidates are encouraged to review the detailed notification for further information and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying.