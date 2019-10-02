Odisha: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to set up medical college

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has decided to invite a reputed medical institution to run its state-of-the-art 500-bed medical institute set up in Odisha's Talcher.

After the Odisha government expressed its inability to run the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMSAR), the company has taken the initiative to invite reputed medical institutions for running the medical college in Talcher, said a statement on Wednesday.

"As entire infrastructure for the medical college and hospital is ready, MCL has constituted a high powered committee to speedily complete the process for running the medial institute from next session," said B.N. Shukla, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL.

Built at a cost of 492 crore under Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR), MIMSAR will have 100 seats for MBBS selections which will be done through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which is likely to commence with the session beginning 2020-21.

The committee has gathered inputs from various organisations, like PSUs running medical colleges, super specialty institutes, charitable trusts, healthcare foundations, and hospital chains for preparation of selection criteria for inviting Expression of Interest (EoI).

"Preparation of matrix for calling EoI is in final stage and shortly we will be issuing notification for the same through leading newspapers and website," the CMD said.

He said that many organisations in healthcare services and business have shown interest in running the medical college.

The state-of-the-art facilities to run complete 19 departments for MBBS classes are already in place, with hostel accommodation for students and residential complex for faculty and non-teaching staff of the MIMSAR.

"We want medical aspirants from Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts must prepare in advance through coaching so that they can secure admission in the medical college," Mr Shukla said.

