Odisha JEE 2024 Application Process Begins, Exam From May 6 To 10

The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024 has commenced. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 15, and fee payments will be accepted until March 17 at 5pm. The application correction window is scheduled to be open from March 16 to March 17.

The exam, scheduled from May 6 to 10, will be conducted for admissions to BPharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha. The admit card is set to be released on April 30 at 5pm. The entrance exams will be in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



Notice for online application for OJEE 2024

Steps To Apply For OJEE 2024:

Visit the official OJEE website.

Locate and select the OJEE 2024 link displayed on the homepage.

Register and log in to your candidate account.

Complete the application form as instructed and make the necessary payment of application fees.

Upload all the necessary documents to finalize the process.

Review the form and click on the submit button.

Save and download the confirmation page for OJEE 2024.

Retain a hard copy of OJEE 2024 for future reference.

Tentative exam schedule for OJEE 2024



Candidates should note that individuals residing outside the state are not eligible for admission to government colleges. However, they remain eligible for admission to private colleges in Odisha.