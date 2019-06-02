Odisha +2 Results 2019 Soon; Details Here

Odisha +2 result 2019 will be available on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha +2 results 2019: CHSE or Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will be releasing the Odisha +2 Science result soon. According a Council official, the CHSE +2 results for the Science stream students will be released on June 3. Reports mention that the results are expected at noon. The annual Plus Two Science result is expected to be available at the official result hosting portal of Odisha examinations, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in, the official website of the Council. The Council, however, has not finalized any dates for the Odisha +2 Arts and Commerce results. The results for both the streams are expected to be released next week.

+2 examinations, for which the Odisha +2 results are expected tomorrow, were held from March 7 to March 30 in the state.

Odisha +2 results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Odisha +2 results 2019 from the official websites:

Step One : Visit the official results' website, orissaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the results link

Step Three : On next page, enter your exam details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Download your Odisha +2 results from next page

Last year, the Council had declared the +2 results in phases-science result was declared on May 19 and arts, commerce results were declared on June 9.

The matric result also came late this year due to Cyclone Fani as electricity and internet services were disrupted in the states for weeks.

Meanwhile, ITI admission has begun in Odisha. Online application portal will be open till June 29. A total of 541 institutes offer the course in the state and so far 3,293 students have registered.

A total of 2,76,217 applications were registered for degree admissions last year. 985 colleges offer undergraduate courses across the state.

There are 2,003 schools and colleges offering +2 courses and close to 4.5 lakh applications register for these courses annually.

Meanwhile Department of Higher Education, Odisha has confirmed that the degree admission process is likely to begin on June 11. Considering the eligibility criteria for +3 admissions, it can be said that the CHSE would announce the +2 results before the degree admission begins in the state. Admission to +3 and +2 courses in the state is done through a common online platform SAMS (Student Academic Management System).

