Odisha +2 Result Next Week

Odisha +2 result date not decided yet. Degree admission to begin in June second week

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce +2 science result on June 3. However it has not confirmed the date for +2 arts and commerce result declaration. Meanwhile Department of Higher Education, Odisha has confirmed that the degree admission process is likely to begin on June 11. Considering the eligibility criteria for +3 admissions, it can be said that the CHSE would announce the +2 results before the degree admission begins in the state. Admission to +3 and +2 courses in the state is done through a common online platform SAMS (Student Academic Management System).

In Odisha, +2 examinations were held from March 7 to March 30.

Last year, the Council had declared the +2 results in phases-science result was declared on May 19 and arts, commerce results were declared on June 9.

The matric result also came late this year due to Cyclone Fani as electricity and internet services were disrupted in the states for weeks.

Meanwhile, ITI admission has begun in Odisha. Online application portal will be open till June 29. A total of 541 institutes offer the course in the state and so far 3,293 students have registered.

A total of 2,76,217 applications were registered for degree admissions last year. 985 colleges offer undergraduate courses across the state.

There are 2,003 schools and colleges offering +2 courses and close to 4.5 lakh applications register for these courses annually.