Nursery Admission In Delhi 2018-2019: Age Criteria, Processing Fee, Other Details

With the declaration of Delhi private schools' nursery admission schedule, queries and concerns regarding age limit, fees, documents required, point system have surfaced online. Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has released the schedule for nursery admission and has made it sure that,'no deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website.' The admission process will commence on 27 December and will continue till 17 January 2018 for 75% open seats in private unaided recognised schools in the city.The age limit will be held considered as on 31 March 2018. The age limit criteria for 2018-2019 admission session will be same as that followed previous year. 'The minimum age for admission in this class shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by 31 March 2018.' However for the 2019-2020 session, the upper age limit will be reduced. The decision to implement the change has been postponed till the next session, 'with a view to provide adequate notice/ time to the parent/guardians to plan for the admission of their wards and in the light of directions.'Documents supporting the residential proof of the parents or child will be essential for admission. This includes: ratio card or smart card, domicile certificate, Voter I Card, electricity bill, water bill, passport, MTNL telephone bill and Aadhaar card (issued in the name of parents).To ensure a transparent and glitch free admission process, monitoring cells will be available in each district under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District). 'It will also redress the grievance of the parents, if any, against the school regarding adopting the unjustified criteria received in the District manually or through online which shall be filed by the applicants at the link available in the scroll on this Directorate's website.'Parents should note that buying the school prospectus is not mandatory; there will be no processing fee in such case. Parents shall have to pay non refundable fee of Rs 25 as admission registration fee. 'No school or person shall, while admitting a child, collect any Capitation fee/Donation from the parents. Any school or person who contravenes this provision and receives capitation fee, shall be punishable with fine which may extend to ten times the capitation fee charged,' says DoE.