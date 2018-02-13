Nursery Admission 2018 In Delhi: First Merit List On 15 February Parents who wish to raise queries regarding the allotment of points to their wards may put it forward from 16 to 20 February 2018.Queries will be resolved through written or email or verbal interaction.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nursery Admission 2018 In Delhi: First Merit List On 15 February New Delhi: The first merit list for nursery admission in private schools in the city will be released on 15 February 2018. The hustle bustle which was seen during form submission time, will start again. The race for getting a nursery seat in city schools will regain its life after a brief spell of normalcy. Queries, regarding allotment of points, will be resolved through written or email or verbal interaction from 16 to 20 February 2018.



The second list will be out on 28 February 2018. Thereafter, any subsequent list will be released on 15 March and nursery admission for the session will be over on 31 March 2018.



Registration process for nursery school admission in Delhi began on 27 December 2017 for 1700 private schools.



This year the first list will come out much earlier than it was last year. For last year, the first list was out in March.



Among the major unjustified outrageous criteria that have been omitted from the admission norms, since last year, include points for proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc.



Click here for more



