Delhi School Denies Nursery Admission To Kids Having More Than One Siblings Nursery admission in the Delhi has begun, with the deadline for submission of application form is 17 January 2018.

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nursery Admission 2018-2019 Delhi Begins, Check Eligibility, Application Submission, Other Details New Delhi: While the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has directed schools to forgo 62 discriminatory criteria, city based Salwan Montessori School has another strict criteria for considering kids for nursery admission. 'Parents, who have more than two children including whose admission is sought, need not apply,' reads one of the criteria for nursery and pre-primary admission in the school. For pre-primary, kids must 4+ years as on 31 March 2018 and for nursery admission the child must be 3+ years.



The school was in news last year as well for the same reason. However, undeterred by the criticism the school has again hit the headlines for this obvious reason. 'It is our way of motivating people to have less children. We are ready to take all the media gagging for the sake of our country. We are not afraid. Criticising those who take bold initiatives has become a norm these days,' said Chairperson of the Salwan Group to leading daily DNA.



In response to this, Atishi Marlena, advisor to Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia has said to the leading daily, 'Strict action will be taken against any school for setting such unjustified criteria.'



Atishi Marlena took to twitter, Delhi government's initiative for checking financial malpractices and fee hikes in 1700 private schools functioning in the city.

All 1700 private schools in Delhi to be audited to ensure there are no financial malpractices and excessive fee hikes by the schools pic.twitter.com/fFvLpIO65G — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) December 27, 2017



Nursery admission has begun in Delhi and application submission will continue till 17 January 2018 for the 75% seats, in 1700 schools in the city. The rest 25% seats reserved for economically weaker section or disadvantaged category (EWS/ DG) category will be filled centrally by the government. All private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-l level shall reserve 25% seats tor EWS/DG category students (under Section_ 12 (IXc) of Right to Education Act. 2009) at Entry Level Classes, says DoE, Delhi. The first admission list will be out on 15 February.



Since last year, among the major unjustified outrageous criteria that have been omitted from the admission norms, include points for proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc.



