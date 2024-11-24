NTET 2024: Provisional Answer Keys Released, Check Steps To Raise Objections

NTET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Teacher Eligibility Test (NTET). Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their answer keys on the official website. Additionally, the question papers and response sheets have also been made available.

Candidates dissatisfied with the answer key can raise objections. The objection window opened in November and will close on November 25 at 11pm. A fee of Rs 200 is applicable per objection.

NTET 2024 Answer Keys: Steps To Download

Visit the NTET official website

Click on the provisional answer key link.

Log in using your credentials.

View the answer key and raise objections, if needed.

Pay the objection fee.

Submit your objections.

The national testing body conducted the exam for the postgraduates of the Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy who aspire to take up the teaching profession on November 19, 2024, in the computer-based mode.

National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET)-2024

The Teachers' eligibility shall be valid for ten years from the date of qualifying

National Teachers' Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/ Homoeopathy and any person fails to join within ten years or break of ten years or more in the teaching profession, such persons shall have to qualify once again for National Teachers' Eligibility Test for Indian System of Medicine/ Homoeopathy to join or re-join the teaching profession.

The National Teachers' Eligibility test is to assess teaching aptitude; communication skills;classroom management; teaching, training and assessment technology; student psychology; andragogy; pedagogy or such other as may be specified by the Commissions from time to time

The minimum eligibility criteria for appearing National Teachers' Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy shall be a post-graduate degree holder in a discipline recognized by the Commissions or erstwhile Central Council for Indian System

of Medicine/ Central Council of Homoeopathy

A candidate secured a minimum of fifty per cent and above shall be declared as qualified in the National Teachers' Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/ Homoeopathy.

The qualified candidates shall be issued 'NTET Certificate' certificate by the respective Commission

