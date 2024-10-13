Advertisement

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

The NTA has been entrusted with overseeing the SWAYAM exam for the July 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply
Interested candidates can register by visiting official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the July session of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.

NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Go to the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the link that reads, 'Inviting Online Application Forms for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) (July 2024 Semester) Exam' on the homepage
Step 3. Fill in the application form
Step 4. Pay the application fee and click on 'Submit'
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Important Dates

  • Last date for successful fee transaction via Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: October 31, 2024 (up to 11.50pm)
  • Correction of particulars in the Application Form: November 1, 2024, to November 3, 2024
  • Date of Examination: December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024

SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India, tailored to achieve the three key principles of the National Education Policy-access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to provide the best teaching-learning resources to all, including the underprivileged.

It seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era and who are not fully integrated into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in various subjects, with exams conducted every semester either in Computer-Based Mode or a hybrid mode combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen formats.

The NTA has been entrusted with overseeing the SWAYAM exam for the July 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NTA, NTA SWAYAM, SWAYAM Platform
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download
NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply
Engineers India Limited Hiring For Various Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh
Next Article
Engineers India Limited Hiring For Various Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com