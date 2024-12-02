NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Exam: City Intimation Slip Released, Check Details

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Exams: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for the SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams. Candidates can download their slips by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. They need to enter their email ID/application number and date of birth to access the slip.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on 7, 8, 14, and 15 December 2024.

The official notification states: "Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card for the SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Examination will be issued separately."

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 Exams: Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1. Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam

Step 2. Click on the link to download the exam city intimation slip on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. Check and download the slip

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India to achieve the three key principles of the National Education Policy: access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to provide high-quality teaching and learning resources to all, including underprivileged individuals.

It seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era or fully integrate into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in various subjects, with exams conducted every semester either in a Computer-Based Mode or a hybrid format combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen methods.

The NTA has been entrusted with overseeing the SWAYAM exam for the July 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.