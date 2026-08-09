NTA Recruitment 2026 Out For Various Posts, Check Vacancies And Application Details

NTA Recruitment 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced recruitment for several posts across different areas. It includes content creation, research, data analysis, test security, and operations. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for candidates looking to work with the agency on various professional assignments.

NTA has also invited applications for Young Professional positions through the Union Public Service Commission's Pratibha Setu portal. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and application procedure on the official NTA website.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The NTA Recruitment 2026 drive includes both specialist positions and Young Professional roles. The vacancies announced by the agency include:

Video Editor cum Graphic Designer: 1

English Content Writer: 1

Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive: 1

Researcher: 1

General Manager - Test Security & Live Operations: 1

Young Professional - Academic Research: 12

Young Professional - Legal Research: 2

Young Professional - Finance and Accounts Research: 2

How To Apply For NTA Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at nta.ac.in.

Open the relevant recruitment advertisement.

Read the eligibility criteria and post details.

Download the application form.

Fill in all the required details.

Attach the necessary documents and certificates.

Send the application on email dir-admin@nta.gov.in

Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

NTA has also advertised Young Professional positions through the UPSC Pratibha Setu portal. These roles are available in areas such as academic research, legal research, and finance and accounts research.

Candidates interested in these assignments should verify the eligibility requirements and application instructions before applying. The Pratibha Setu initiative provides an opportunity for eligible professionals to be considered for suitable assignments based on their qualifications and experience.