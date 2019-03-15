NTA Extends Registration Date For Hotel Management-JEE 2019

NTA NCHM JEE 2019 Registration Date Extended

Registration date has been extended for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (NCHM JEE-2019). The admission test, for B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA), will be held on April 27. The last date for registration is March 25. The exam is a qualifying criteria in 63 top ranked NCHM affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) in India - IHM Pusa, IHM Lajpat Nagar, IHM Mumbai, IHM Kolkata, IHM Chennai, IHM Chandigarh, IHM Bengaluru, IHM Hyderabad, IHM Goa and others.

Apply Online

10+2 pass candidates with English as one of the subjects are eligible to appear for the exam. tThe upper age limit for candidates belonging to general and OBC category is 25 years.

Admit cards for the exam will be released on April 3. National Testing Agency will release JEE result by May 15.

While registering for the exam, candidates can upload the scanned image of photograph and signature and deposit the exam fee till March 25. The exam fees for candidates belonging to general category and non-creamy OBC category is Rs. 800, for the rest it is Rs. 400.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.