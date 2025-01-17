Advertisement

NTA Directs JEE Candidates To Upload Correct Photos In Application Form

The application of the candidate will be rejected if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated.

Read Time: 2 mins
NTA Directs JEE Candidates To Upload Correct Photos In Application Form
Candidates can upload the correct photo in the form by today, January 17, 2025 11:50 pm.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification informing JEE candidates about the discrepancy found in image uploaded for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) - 2025 Session-1.
These candidates need to login using their credentials and click on the link to upload new photograph. Applicants have time till today, January 17, 2025 11:50 pm to upload correct photo in the form. 

An official notification by the NTA reads, "It has been observed that the Photograph uploaded by few candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main)-2025 (Session-1) has not been found as per the required specifications. It has been decided to give an opportunity to such candidates to upload the Photograph as per required specifications to avoid rejection of application. All such candidates whose photographs are to be changed will be informed about it by message on registered email id and SMS on mobile number. "

Candidates will be required to upload the photograph based on the following specifications: 
A passport size photograph between 10 kb to 300 kb in colour with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against white background.

The photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).
Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly.

Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable.

The photographs need not be attested. Candidates are advised to keep 6 to 8 passport size colour photographs with white background.

Applications not complying with these instructions or with unclear photographs are liable to be rejected. If the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using unfair means.

