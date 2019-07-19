NR Narayana Murthy Awarded Honorary Doctorate By University Of London

The ceremony was held at the university's campus in Egham, Surrey.

NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of country's second largest software services company Infosys, was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science, (Honoris Causa), by Royal Holloway, a public research university and a constituent college of the federal University of London. The honorary degree has been awarded for his outstanding contribution to the field of Computer Science and the role model he represents in India and on the global stage.

The ceremony was held at the university's campus in Egham, Surrey, where Mr Murthy was joined by students from the Department of Computer Science who received their relevant undergraduate and postgraduate degree certificates in the field of Computer Science.

Infosys, co-founded by NR Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal and K Dinesh, today employs 70,000 people globally.

Currently Mr Murthy serves on the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees.

His other affiliations include the United Nations Foundation, the Institute of Advanced Study, and the National Institute of Engineering.

He is also chair of the Boards of Governors of the Public Health Foundation of India, a presidential councillor of Cornell University and a beneficiary of the Hober Marlow Trust.

Speaking of his award, Mr Muthy said: "It is a great privilege to receive this award and I am grateful to Royal Holloway for recognising me in this way.

"I am honoured to be joining this new generation as they graduate. They are each about to take their next steps in what I hope will be productive and positive careers.

"Their potential, combined with the knowledge and skills they have gained through their studies, fills me with hope and excitement for our future, and the positive difference they can make in our world."



