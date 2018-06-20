Now, Government Schools Teachers Can Directly Apply For National Teachers' Award Teachers of government schools from across the country can now directly send their entries for National Award, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced today.

Teachers of Government schools can now send their entries directly for National Award for Teachers now. Announcing this, Union Minister for Human Resource Development (



Initially, three teachers will be selected from every district; likewise 6 teachers will be selected from every state. Later, an independent jury at national level will select 50 outstanding teachers/ heads of schools for the National award for Teachers.



Teachers can also upload the videos of their work done.



Mr. Javadekar said National jury will select the best teachers for the National Award on the basis of their innovations and revolutionary changes in education system and style of teachings.



The purpose of National Award to the Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers, who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students, said a statement from the HRD Minstry.



All teachers working in Government and Government aided schools of States/ UTs, Central Govt. Schools i.e. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Central Schools for Tibetans (CTSA), Sainik Schools run by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Schools run by Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) and schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are eligible to apply for National Award for Teachers.



