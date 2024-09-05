Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu To Confer National Teachers Award 2024 Today

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

The 50 selected teachers are from 28 states, 3 UTs and 6 organisations.
New Delhi:

To celebrate the unique contribution of teachers on the occasion of Teacher's Day, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2024 today. The awards will be given to 82 selected awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. September 5 is celebrated as National Teachers Day every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. 

As per the official notification by the Ministry of Education, the award will honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. The selection of the awardees was based on a rigorous transparent and online three stage process. 

The 50 selected teachers are from 28 states, 3 UTs and 6 organisations. Of the selected teachers, 34 are males, 16 are female, 2 are differently abled and 1 working with CWSN. In addition, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be awarded.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the prime minister.

Ministry of Education had earlier released a list of 16 teachers for the award from Polytechnics, State Universities and Central Higher Education Institutions. The selection was made based on the performance of the teacher on various parameters such as Teaching Learning Effectiveness, Outreach activities, Research and Innovation, Sponsored Research/ Faculty Development Programs/ Consultancy Teaching. Of the above, Learning Effectiveness and Outreach activities has the preponderant weightage.

Teachers Day, National Teachers Award 2024, National Teacher Award 2024
