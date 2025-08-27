President Droupadi Murmu To Award These 45 Educators On Teachers' Day

In recognition of their exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Teachers' Award upon 45 educators from across the country. The ceremony, scheduled to be held on Teachers' Day, September 5, will celebrate their profound impact on students' lives and their significant contributions to the nation's education sector.
These 45 teachers have been selected for their unwavering commitment to fostering student growth and shaping the future of education.
Each award recipient will be presented with a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.
List of National Teachers' Award Recipients 2025
Here is the complete list of the educators being honoured for their invaluable service:
1 Sunita Sonipat Haryana
2 Shashi Paul Solan Himachal Pradesh
3 Narinder Singh Ludhiana Punjab
4 Awadhesh Kumar Jha North West Delhi Delhi
5 Manjubala Champawat Uttarakhand
6 Parveen Kumari Chandigarh Chandigarh
7 Neelam Yadav Khairthal Tijara Rajasthan
8 Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai Daman Daman & Diu
9 Vilas Ramnath Satarkar North Goa Goa
10 Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya Rajkot Gujarat
11 Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma Kheda Gujarat
12 Sheela Patel Damoh Madhya Pradesh
13 Bherulal Osara Agar Malwa Madhya Pradesh
14 Dr. Pragya Singh Durg Chhattisgarh
15 Kuldeep Gupta Jindrah Jammu & Kashmir
16 Ram Lal Singh Yadav Bhadohi Uttar Pradesh
17 Madhurima Tiwari Mirzapur Uttar Pradesh
18 Kumari Nidhi Kishanganj Bihar
19 Dilip Kumar Supaul Bihar
20 Sonia Vikas Kapoor Mumbai Maharashtra
21 Kandhan Kumaresan Aberdeen Andaman & Nicobar
22 Santosh Kumar Chaurasia Korba Chhattisgarh
23 Dr. Pramod Kumar Nalanda Bihar
24 Tarun Kumar Dash Koraput Odisha
25 Basanta Kumar Rana Malkangiri Odisha
26 Tanusree Das Medinipur West West Bengal
27 Nang Ekthani Mounglang Papum Pare Arunachal Pradesh
28 Peleno Petenilhu Kohima Nagaland
29 Koijam Machasana Imphal West Manipur
30 Karma Tempo Ethenpa Mangan Sikkim
31 Dr. Heipor Uni Bang East Jaintia Hills Meghalaya
32 Bidisha Majumder Gomati Tripura
33 Debajit Ghosh Dibrugarh Assam
34 Shweta Sharma Deoghar Jharkhand
35 Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Nanded Maharashtra
36 Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale Latur Maharashtra
37 Ibrahim S Androth Lakshadweep
38 Madhurima Acharya Kolkata West Bengal
39 Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
40 Maram Pavithra Suryapet Telangana
41 Revathy Parameswaran Chennai Tamil Nadu
42 Vijayalakshmi V Tiruppur Tamil Nadu
43 Kishorkumar M S Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
44 Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan Thillaiyadi Tamil Nadu
45 Madhusudan K S Mysuru Karnataka
In preparation for the ceremony, the Ministry of Education has arranged for the awardees' accommodation at The Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The teachers will be hosted from the afternoon of September 3 until the forenoon of September 6, 2025.