President Droupadi Murmu To Award These 45 Educators On Teachers' Day

In recognition of their exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Teachers' Award upon 45 educators from across the country. The ceremony, scheduled to be held on Teachers' Day, September 5, will celebrate their profound impact on students' lives and their significant contributions to the nation's education sector.

These 45 teachers have been selected for their unwavering commitment to fostering student growth and shaping the future of education.

Each award recipient will be presented with a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

List of National Teachers' Award Recipients 2025

Here is the complete list of the educators being honoured for their invaluable service:



1 Sunita Sonipat Haryana

2 Shashi Paul Solan Himachal Pradesh

3 Narinder Singh Ludhiana Punjab

4 Awadhesh Kumar Jha North West Delhi Delhi

5 Manjubala Champawat Uttarakhand

6 Parveen Kumari Chandigarh Chandigarh

7 Neelam Yadav Khairthal Tijara Rajasthan

8 Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai Daman Daman & Diu

9 Vilas Ramnath Satarkar North Goa Goa

10 Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya Rajkot Gujarat

11 Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma Kheda Gujarat

12 Sheela Patel Damoh Madhya Pradesh

13 Bherulal Osara Agar Malwa Madhya Pradesh

14 Dr. Pragya Singh Durg Chhattisgarh

15 Kuldeep Gupta Jindrah Jammu & Kashmir

16 Ram Lal Singh Yadav Bhadohi Uttar Pradesh

17 Madhurima Tiwari Mirzapur Uttar Pradesh

18 Kumari Nidhi Kishanganj Bihar

19 Dilip Kumar Supaul Bihar

20 Sonia Vikas Kapoor Mumbai Maharashtra

21 Kandhan Kumaresan Aberdeen Andaman & Nicobar

22 Santosh Kumar Chaurasia Korba Chhattisgarh

23 Dr. Pramod Kumar Nalanda Bihar

24 Tarun Kumar Dash Koraput Odisha

25 Basanta Kumar Rana Malkangiri Odisha

26 Tanusree Das Medinipur West West Bengal

27 Nang Ekthani Mounglang Papum Pare Arunachal Pradesh

28 Peleno Petenilhu Kohima Nagaland

29 Koijam Machasana Imphal West Manipur

30 Karma Tempo Ethenpa Mangan Sikkim

31 Dr. Heipor Uni Bang East Jaintia Hills Meghalaya

32 Bidisha Majumder Gomati Tripura

33 Debajit Ghosh Dibrugarh Assam

34 Shweta Sharma Deoghar Jharkhand

35 Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Nanded Maharashtra

36 Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale Latur Maharashtra

37 Ibrahim S Androth Lakshadweep

38 Madhurima Acharya Kolkata West Bengal

39 Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh

40 Maram Pavithra Suryapet Telangana

41 Revathy Parameswaran Chennai Tamil Nadu

42 Vijayalakshmi V Tiruppur Tamil Nadu

43 Kishorkumar M S Thiruvananthapuram Kerala

44 Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan Thillaiyadi Tamil Nadu

45 Madhusudan K S Mysuru Karnataka

In preparation for the ceremony, the Ministry of Education has arranged for the awardees' accommodation at The Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The teachers will be hosted from the afternoon of September 3 until the forenoon of September 6, 2025.