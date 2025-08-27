Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu To Award These 45 Educators On Teachers' Day

National Teachers' Day 2025:




In recognition of their exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious National Teachers' Award upon 45 educators from across the country. The ceremony, scheduled to be held on Teachers' Day, September 5, will celebrate their profound impact on students' lives and their significant contributions to the nation's education sector.

These 45 teachers have been selected for their unwavering commitment to fostering student growth and shaping the future of education. 

Each award recipient will be presented with a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

List of National Teachers' Award Recipients 2025

Here is the complete list of the educators being honoured for their invaluable service:

1    Sunita    Sonipat    Haryana
2    Shashi Paul    Solan    Himachal Pradesh
3    Narinder Singh    Ludhiana    Punjab
4    Awadhesh Kumar Jha    North West Delhi    Delhi
5    Manjubala    Champawat    Uttarakhand
6    Parveen Kumari    Chandigarh    Chandigarh
7    Neelam Yadav    Khairthal Tijara    Rajasthan
8    Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai    Daman    Daman & Diu
9    Vilas Ramnath Satarkar    North Goa    Goa
10    Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya    Rajkot    Gujarat
11    Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma    Kheda    Gujarat
12    Sheela Patel    Damoh    Madhya Pradesh
13    Bherulal Osara    Agar Malwa    Madhya Pradesh
14    Dr. Pragya Singh    Durg    Chhattisgarh
15    Kuldeep Gupta    Jindrah    Jammu & Kashmir
16    Ram Lal Singh Yadav    Bhadohi    Uttar Pradesh
17    Madhurima Tiwari    Mirzapur    Uttar Pradesh
18    Kumari Nidhi    Kishanganj    Bihar
19    Dilip Kumar    Supaul    Bihar
20    Sonia Vikas Kapoor    Mumbai    Maharashtra
21    Kandhan Kumaresan    Aberdeen    Andaman & Nicobar
22    Santosh Kumar Chaurasia    Korba    Chhattisgarh
23    Dr. Pramod Kumar    Nalanda    Bihar
24    Tarun Kumar Dash    Koraput    Odisha
25    Basanta Kumar Rana    Malkangiri    Odisha
26    Tanusree Das    Medinipur West    West Bengal
27    Nang Ekthani Mounglang    Papum Pare    Arunachal Pradesh
28    Peleno Petenilhu    Kohima    Nagaland
29    Koijam Machasana    Imphal West    Manipur
30    Karma Tempo Ethenpa    Mangan    Sikkim
31    Dr. Heipor Uni Bang    East Jaintia Hills    Meghalaya
32    Bidisha Majumder    Gomati    Tripura
33    Debajit Ghosh    Dibrugarh    Assam
34    Shweta Sharma    Deoghar    Jharkhand
35    Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin    Nanded    Maharashtra
36    Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale    Latur    Maharashtra
37    Ibrahim S    Androth    Lakshadweep
38    Madhurima Acharya    Kolkata    West Bengal
39    Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi    Visakhapatnam    Andhra Pradesh
40    Maram Pavithra    Suryapet    Telangana
41    Revathy Parameswaran    Chennai    Tamil Nadu
42    Vijayalakshmi V    Tiruppur    Tamil Nadu
43    Kishorkumar M S    Thiruvananthapuram    Kerala
44    Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan    Thillaiyadi    Tamil Nadu
45    Madhusudan K S    Mysuru    Karnataka

In preparation for the ceremony, the Ministry of Education has arranged for the awardees' accommodation at The Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The teachers will be hosted from the afternoon of September 3 until the forenoon of September 6, 2025.

National Teachers' Day 2025, National Teachers' Day, National Teachers' Awards 2025
